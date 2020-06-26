Australia and NZ to host 2023 Women’s World Cup
Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament, after a vote by the Fifa Council yesterday.
Their joint bid beat the rival bid from Colombia to stage the tournament, which is being expanded to 32 teams.
Japan pulled out after they were ranked below the joint bid by world governing body Fifa's evaluation report.
The report highlighted the infrastructure and organisational advantages of the Australia-New Zealand bid, which Fifa believed would make for a commercially successful tournament. - REUTERS
