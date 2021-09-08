Football

Australia, S. Korea and Japan eke out 1-0 wins in qualifiers

Sep 08, 2021 06:00 am

Asian giants South Korea, Australia and Japan all won in Asian World Cup qualifiers yesterday.

The Koreans rebounded from a 0-0 draw with Iraq in Seoul to get their first win in the third round with a 1-0 win over Lebanon in Suwon.

Kwon Chang-hoon got the winner on the hour mark as star Son Heung-min was ruled out with a calf injury.

In Hanoi, the Socceroos followed up their 3-0 win over China last week with a 1-0 triumph over Vietnam, with Rhyan Grant scoring the winner in the 43rd minute.

In Doha, Japan, who lost 1-0 to Oman last week, beat China 1-0 through Yuya Osako's goal.

