Aymeric Laporte in line for France debut
France coach Didier Deschamps has called up Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte and Lille forward Jonathan Ikone, who could both make their debuts in next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.
Laporte, 25, has yet to make an appearance for the world champions, while it is a first call-up for 21-year-old Ikone.
However, Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele were all left out due to fitness issues. - REUTERS
