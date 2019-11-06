Bale called up for Wales despite being unfit for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is unavailable for Real Madrid's Champions League clash at home to Galatasaray tomorrow morning (Singapore time) due to injury, even though he has been called into the Wales squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, coach Zinedine Zidane has said.

Bale has not featured for Real since getting injured after Wales' 1-1 draw with Croatia on Oct 13, but was included in Ryan Giggs' squad yesterday for their crucial qualifiers against Azerbaijan (Nov 17) and Hungary (Nov 20).

Giggs said Bale feels confident that he'll be fit for both matches.

But Zidane was not so sure, telling a news conference ahead of his side's clash with the Turkish champions: "We'll see how he is at the end of the week and we'll see if he's able to go with his national team or not. Right now, he isn't ready.

"Wales have the right to call him up and the player wants to be fit, there's no doubting that."

Giggs hopes that Bale would get some playing time against Eibar on Sunday morning (Singapore time) before reporting for duty. But Zidane said the Welshman, 30, was not close to full fitness.

"What we want is for the player to be fit and the problem is right now he isn't ready nor able to complete full training," Zidane added.