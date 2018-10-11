Bale out of Spain game, 50-50 for Ireland clash, says Giggs

Wales forward Gareth Bale will miss the chance to face Spain and his Real Madrid teammates in an international friendly tomorrow morning (Singapore time) after manager Ryan Giggs said he had been ruled out through injury.

Bale, who was forced off injured in Real's last two La Liga games against Atletico Madrid and Alaves, is also a doubt for the Uefa Nations League match away to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY WALES SPAIN

"Gareth has a little bit of muscle fatigue and he won't be involved against Spain," Giggs said ahead of the teams' first meeting since 1985.

"We don't want to take any risks and we are monitoring it every day."

Giggs said it was touch and go whether Bale could play against Ireland, but predicted he would be ready for Real's game against Levante when La Liga resumes on Oct 20.

"I'd say he's 50-50 at the moment for the Ireland game," said the 44-year-old Giggs.

"He had a scan a couple of weeks ago with Real. We rescanned it and have done everything we can to get as much information. We're treating the symptoms... I expect him to be fit for Real's next game."

Wales produced one of their best performances in recent years when they thrashed Ireland 4-1 in their Nations League opener last month.

Their second taste of the competition, a 2-0 defeat in Denmark three days later, was not so productive for Giggs, who has won two and drawn one of his five matches.

But Giggs' tenure, notable for his use of emerging young talent, has already sparked enough enthusiasm to convince Welsh FA chiefs to schedule the Spain fixture for the 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium.

"It helps that I inherited a great squad spirit-wise and how the lads get on," Giggs said.

"Obviously, I'm different from the previous manager. I've got my own ways and thoughts about how I want to play and work... The players have been taking all the information on board."

Since their shock World Cup exit against Russia, Spain have got back on track in the Nations League with a 2-1 win against England and a 6-0 rout of World Cup finalists Croatia.

New Spain manager Luis Enrique has steadied the ship, appearing unafraid to make big selection calls as he showed once again by leaving out Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.