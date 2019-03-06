Bale’s agent slams 'disgraceful' Real fans

Gareth Bale's agent has defended the Real Madrid winger against fierce criticism from fans, branding their treatment of the Welsh winger "a disgrace".

Bale was substituted during the 1-0 defeat by Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu last Saturday and suffered whistles and jeers from his own supporters.

Real, who lost 3-0 to Barcelona last Wednesday to suffer Copa del Rey elimination, are third in La Liga, 12 points behind their arch-rivals, who lead the standings.

"This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come. Frankly, they should be ashamed of themselves," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports.

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace.

"In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He's one of the best players in the world.

"Those fans should be kissing his feet."

Bale, 29, has won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid after joining for a club record £77 million (S$137.7m) in 2013.