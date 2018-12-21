Bale’s Kashima heroics can be a catalyst: Solari

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has six Club World Cup goals, one behind former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's record of seven.

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari has urged Gareth Bale to build on his hat-trick in the Club World Cup semi-final and show he can become the main man in the Spanish capital.

Bale netted all three goals as Real defeated Kashima Antlers 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to continue their bid to win the title for the third consecutive year.

The Welshman became only the third player, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to score in three different editions of the tournament and his six Club World Cup goals put him one behind former teammate Ronaldo's record of seven.

There were high expectations for Bale following the Portuguese forward's departure for Juventus this year, with Real suggesting they did not need to make a new Galactico signing because the former Tottenham Hotspur player could fill the void.

Although they are languishing fourth in La Liga and are on their second coach of the season after Julen Lopetegui was sacked in October, Solari believes Bale's display against Kashima in the United Arab Emirates can be a catalyst.

He scored in the 44th, 53rd and 55th minutes at the Zayed Sports City Stadium to put Real within touching distance of a record fourth success in this competition.

"Bale ate everything today, the floodlights, the stands, the nets," said Solari.

"He has shown what a player he is and what he can do. So let him rest and eat the nets again on Saturday."

Real are tied with their La Liga rivals Barcelona, having each won the Club World Cup thrice, but it would be a major surprise if the European champions were not lifting the trophy again on Sunday, when they face hosts Al Ain in the final.

Bale, who has won four Champions League titles and scored in two finals since his move from Spurs in 2013, has been criticised by the Madrid media due to his injuries, inconsistent form and a perceived lack of integration with the squad.

But his hat-trick against Kashima has raised expectations.

"We are all expecting this kind of performance from him every Sunday, every Wednesday - every time we play," Solari said.

"Of course, it is not easy to score three goals every game but I don't just mean the goals, but also the commitment - he has had this commitment in the last games.

"Today, everything was perfect for him; but he can achieve this because he was committed."

Bale had missed the 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano last weekend with an ankle problem but he was in irresistible form, albeit against limited opposition.

He has racked up10 goals in 21 games for Real Madrid this season while victory will also come as a relief to Solari.

A handful of underwhelming performances had been badly timed given the sacking of Jose Mourinho by Manchester United, with speculation linking the Portuguese with a return to the club never far away.

"We see the final as a reward for this team that have been together a long time and given great joy to Madrid fans," Solari said.

RHYTHM

Real were still sleeping during the opening 10 minutes and Kashima should have led, as Serginho's shot was tipped wide by Thibaut Courtois before Gen Shoji failed to connect with a free header three metres out.

They soon found their rhythm, however, with Karim Benzema twice shooting straight at the goalkeeper while Bale had an effort blocked.

Real's front two were tying the Antlers in knots and one minute before half-time, Bale struck.

A neat one-two with Marcelo on the edge of the area set him in behind and Bale guided the bouncing ball into the far corner.

Bale scored twice in quick succession after the break, as he capitalised on a poor backpass from Shuto Yamamoto and then drove into the far corner after Marcelo had, again, teed him up.