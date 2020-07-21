Ballon d’Or 2020 canned due to Covid-19

The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the football calendar, organisers France Football magazine said yesterday.

The prestigious award, voted for by journalists, is an annual prize given to the best male footballer in the world.

The 2019/20 season has been ravaged by the pandemic, with all major European leagues suspending matches from March to June and international tournaments like the European Championship and Copa America pushed to next year.