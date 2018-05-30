Balo repays new boss Mancini
Mario Balotelli got new Italy coach Roberto Mancini off to a winning start by scoring the opener in a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in a pre-World Cup friendly in Switzerland yesterday morning (Singapore time).
It took the 27-year-old Nice striker just 21 minutes to get on the scoreboard with his first goal for Italy since netting the winner against England at World Cup 2014 .
Substitute Andrea Belotti added a second midway through the second half, before Yahya Al-Shehri pulled one back for the Saudis following Italian defensive blunders. - AFP
