Barca blast ref after draw
Barcelona lashed out at the referee after their six-game winning streak in all competitions came to a halt with a 2-2 La Liga draw at Real Sociedad on Saturday.
Sociedad led through a 12th-minute penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal. Barcelona made it 2-1 through Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez, only for Alexander Isak to level after the hour mark.
Barcelona had a strong penalty shout waved away in stoppage time when Gerard Pique was tugged by defender Diego Llorente, prompting their players to criticise the referee Javier Alberola Rojas. - REUTERS
