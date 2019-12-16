Football

Barca blast ref after draw

Dec 16, 2019 06:00 am

Barcelona lashed out at the referee after their six-game winning streak in all competitions came to a halt with a 2-2 La Liga draw at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Sociedad led through a 12th-minute penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal. Barcelona made it 2-1 through Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez, only for Alexander Isak to level after the hour mark.

Barcelona had a strong penalty shout waved away in stoppage time when Gerard Pique was tugged by defender Diego Llorente, prompting their players to criticise the referee Javier Alberola Rojas. - REUTERS

