Football

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde: Lionel Messi calmed our nerves

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde: Lionel Messi calmed our nerves
Messi (centre) is leading the Champions League scoring chart with 10 goals. PHOTO: AFP
Apr 18, 2019 06:00 am

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde praised Lionel Messi for settling his side down after a nervy start against Manchester United and inspiring the Catalan side to a 3-0 victory to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Marcus Rashford struck the crossbar for the visitors in the second minute at the Nou Camp, but Messi scored twice in four minutes later in the first half to put Barca at ease.

Philippe Coutinho's stunning strike completed a dominant 4-0 aggregate victory.

"Messi always gets us out of trouble and we're not going to apologise for having him," said Valverde.

"Leo always turns up in the important games, not just in the big moments but also throughout the whole game. He is always capable of scoring, but he also drives the team's attack."

Valverde said his side were relieved to finally clear the quarter-final barrier after three successive exits in the last eight, particularly after last season's 3-0 second-leg defeat by AS Roma after winning the first leg 4-1.

Tampines Rovers seal AFC Cup victory with late goals
Football

Tampines win with late goals

Related Stories

Ajax find de Ligt in slaying Juventus

Juventus not over-dependent on Ronaldo: Massimiliano Allegri

Gary Neville slams Paul Pogba for slump in form

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer meanwhile backed Barca to conquer the continent again.

"With the quality they've got, the front three they've got, and players they can bring on like (Ousmane) Dembele and Malcom, I wouldn't bet against them," Solskjaer said.

"They would be favourites to win the whole tournament."

Messi, however, has warned that they must get off to a better start. He said: "We came out cold and looked nervous in the first five minutes... We cannot come out like that in a Champions League match because we have the experience of Rome last season and it could (have) made qualifying difficult. Five bad minutes can knock you out." - REUTERS, AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football