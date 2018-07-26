Barca hijack Roma's move for Malcom
Barcelona have swooped to sign Brazilian forward Malcom on a five-year deal from Girondins Bordeaux for an initial 41 million euros (S$65.34m) in a surprise move, after AS Roma had struck a deal with the French club.
The 21-year-old was set to join the Italian club this week but media reports in Spain and Italy said Barca's 11th-hour offer had changed Malcom's mind.
Roma sporting director Monchi said on the club website that Barcelona entered the bidding after the Serie A club had reached an initial agreement with Bordeaux on Monday.
Roma submitted an improved offer but pulled out after it was rejected.
Media reports said Barca went for Malcom after a move for fellow Brazilian forward Willian from Chelsea broke down.
Malcom is Barca's third signing of the transfer window. The others are Brazilian midfielder Arthur, 21, who joined from Gremio and French defender Clement Lenglet, 23, from Sevilla. - REUTERS
