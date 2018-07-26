Barca hijack Roma's move for Malcom

Malcom (above) is Barcelona's third signing of the transfer window.

Barcelona have swooped to sign Brazilian forward Malcom on a five-year deal from Girondins Bordeaux for an initial 41 million euros (S$65.34m) in a surprise move, after AS Roma had struck a deal with the French club.

The 21-year-old was set to join the Italian club this week but media reports in Spain and Italy said Barca's 11th-hour offer had changed Malcom's mind.

Roma sporting director Monchi said on the club website that Barcelona entered the bidding after the Serie A club had reached an initial agreement with Bordeaux on Monday.

Roma submitted an improved offer but pulled out after it was rejected.

Media reports said Barca went for Malcom after a move for fellow Brazilian forward Willian from Chelsea broke down.