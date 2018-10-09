Barca lose top spot to Sevilla after draw

Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal against Celta Vigo.

Sevilla became surprise La Liga leaders yesterday morning (Singapore time) after beating visiting Celta Vigo 2-1, while champions Barcelona drew 1-1 at Valencia but are still without a victory in their last four league games.

Atletico Madrid joined Barca on 15 points after scraping a 1-0 win at home to Real Betis, with a late strike from substitute Angel Correa, to climb above Real Madrid into third with the top six separated by two points.

The Catalan side fell behind in the second minute at a bouncing Mestalla Stadium, after dreadful defending from a corner allowed Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay to stab home from close range.

Barca continued to leak chances but got a foothold in the game - thanks to a superb strike in the 23rd minute from Lionel Messi, who has been in inspired form recently and delivered a performance for the ages against Tottenham Hotspur last Wednesday.

They failed to further breach a superbly organised Valencia, however, racking up a run of three draws and a defeat in four league games, their longest stretch without a win since 2016.

"This season it feels like we have to come back in every game and we are swimming against the currents but we know that this is going to change," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

"You always want to win and, when you don't, you leave with the sensation that you have dropped two points.

"But you have to recognise that Valencia did a very good job defensively."

Sevilla are top on 16 points while Barca have 15 with Atletico Madrid but are second due to a better goal difference.

Real Madrid, beaten 1-0 at Alaves on Saturday, are fourth in the standings, locked on 14 points with Espanyol and Alaves.

Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia headed them towards a fourth league win in a row shortly before half-time, their task made easier when Celta defender Nestor Araujo was sent off for two bookings in two minutes before the hour mark.

The hosts' French striker Wissam Ben Yedder doubled the lead by nudging the ball home from close range in the 61st minute, although the goal had to be verified by the video assistant referee (VAR) before it was awarded.

Celta's Sofiane Boufal scored with an impressive long-range strike in the 85th minute but it proved only a consolation for the mid-table visitors, who lost for the second time this term.

"I would like the season to end right now," said Sevilla coach Pablo Machin, sitting at the summit of La Liga for the first time in his career.

Inspired shuffling of his pack by Atletico's Diego Simeone saw Kalinic made way for Thomas Partey while Correa came on for Thomas Lemar.