Barca newcomer Braithwaite: I won’t wash my jersey after hugging Messi

Barcelona's new signing Martin Braithwaite made an ideal start to his career with the Catalan club by providing two assists in a 5-0 drubbing of Eibar yesterday morning (Singapore time).

And he has already decided how he wants to remember the occasion - by never washing his jersey.

Lionel Messi already bagged a hat-trick when Braithwaite came off the bench two days after completing a surprise move from La Liga strugglers Leganes and the Denmark international soon helped the Barca captain get his fourth goal.

The 28-year-old beat a defender before sending a diagonal pass towards Messi, who teased his way past Eibar's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic to make it 4-0 before congratulating his new teammate.

"I won't wash my clothes after I hugged Messi," said Braithwaite.

"He congratulated me, he's a great guy and tried to make me feel comfortable on the pitch by passing to me often. I'm very happy to have given my first assist to Leo."

Braithwaite was not far from marking his Barca debut with a goal in the final few minutes of the game, firing a shot at Dmitrovic. The goalkeeper parried the ball into the path of Arthur Melo, who tapped into an empty net.

"I feel bad for not having scored but Dmitrovic did very well," added Braithwaite.

"It was an extraordinary debut, a dream come true. When the coach called me to warm up, I was a bit nervous but looking forward to getting on.