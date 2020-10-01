Barca sign teenage fullback Sergino Dest from Ajax

Barcelona’s latest recruit Sergino Dest (right) has a release clause of 400 million euros (S$641.2m) inserted into his contract.

Barcelona have completed the signing of United States fullback Sergino Dest from Ajax Amsterdam for 21 million euros (S$33.7m) plus five more in variables, the La Liga side said on Thursday (Oct 1).

Barca’s statement added that Dest, 19, had agreed to sign a five-year contract with a release clause of 400m euros.

“Sergino combines many excellent qualities needed in a fullback: attacking when called for, solid defensively, unruffled in possession and creative with it," a club statment read.

“The defender has the ability to take players on and his pace is a virtue going forward and defending. Those qualities will be on display from now on in a Barca shirt, a challenge for a fearless young fullback.”

Dest, who broke into Ajax’s first team from their academy last season and has played three times for the US, will be officially presented on Friday.

The defender will compete with Sergi Roberto for a first-team berth after Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo left Barca for English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. – REUTERS