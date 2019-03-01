Barca in sixth straight Copa del Rey final

Luis Suarez said Barcelona had honoured the club's reputation as insatiable trophy collectors, after scoring twice in a 3-0 win at rivals Real Madrid yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the Copa del Rey final for a sixth straight season.

Barca have won the last four editions of the competition, but coach Ernesto Valverde has heavily rotated his squad this season in the Cup. They had to overturn first-leg defeats by Levante and Sevilla to reach the last four.

After a shy first-half at the Santiago Bernabeu where Real missed a slew of chances, Barca were ruthlessly clinical, leaving enemy territory with a 4-1 aggregate win.

"You have to live up to the reputation of this club, which is the best in the world, and overall we did that tonight," Suarez said.

"This is another demonstration of how good this team are. People keep saying that we don't care about the Cup, but we have shown that we always want to win every single trophy.

"We knew that coming to the Bernabeu would be difficult, but we were aware we had a great opportunity to play in another final."