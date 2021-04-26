Barca stay in title hunt with 2-1 win over Villarreal
Antoine Griezmann bagged a double to fire Barcelona to a 2-1 win at Villarreal this morning (Singapore time) as they stayed on the heels of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
Samuel Chukwueze gave Villarreal a 26th-minute lead, but Griezmann responded with a cool chip before pouncing on an error to put Barca in front in the 35th minute.
The victory took third-placed Barca to 71 points, level with second-placed Real Madrid, who drew 0-0 with Real Betis and have played a game more. They were two points behind Atletico, who played Athletic Bilbao this morning. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now