Barca stay in title hunt with 3-2 win

May 04, 2021 06:00 am

Lionel Messi missed a penalty but still scored twice, including an exquisite free-kick, as Barcelona edged a five-goal thriller with Valencia yesterday morning (Singapore time) to keep pace in the La Liga title race.

After Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both won last week, there was no margin for error at the Mestalla, where Barca’s 3-2 win reduced the gap with Atletico back to two points, with four games left to play.

Valencia, who scored through Gabriel Paulista and Carlos Soler, sacked coach Javi Gracia yesterday after the defeat left them just six points above the drop zone. – AFP

Pep Guardiola
Keep calm and know what you have to do: Pep

