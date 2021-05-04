Barca stay in title hunt with 3-2 win

Lionel Messi missed a penalty but still scored twice, including an exquisite free-kick, as Barcelona edged a five-goal thriller with Valencia yesterday morning (Singapore time) to keep pace in the La Liga title race.

After Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both won last week, there was no margin for error at the Mestalla, where Barca’s 3-2 win reduced the gap with Atletico back to two points, with four games left to play.