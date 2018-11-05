Barca win after late fightback

Late goals from Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez earned La Liga champions Barcelona a 3-2 win at struggling Rayo Vallecano yesterday morning (Singapore time) to keep them clear at the top of the table.

Suarez slotted in a cross from Jordi Alba from close range to give Barca a deserved lead in the 11th minute.

But Rayo, 19th in the table and with only one win all season, fought back and led 2-1 early in the second half.

The Catalan side responded by throwing defender Gerard Pique up front and playing frequent high balls into the box.

Substitute Dembele got Barca out of trouble with a perfectly struck half-volley in the 87th minute.

Suarez completed the comeback three minutes later by steering in a cross from Sergi Roberto, striking a fifth goal in two games and a ninth in total to move top of the scoring charts.