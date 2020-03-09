Barca's confidence unaffected by fans' frustration: Quique Setien

Barcelona coach Quique Setien insisted they have not lost their confidence, despite needing a late Lionel Messi penalty to pip Real Sociedad 1-0 in La Liga inside a frustrated Nou Camp.

Messi's 24th goal of the season yesterday morning (Singapore time) was enough to save Barca, despite a drab display that threatened to bring more disappointment following last weekend's loss to Real Madrid.

"We have not lost confidence in what we are doing. The fans sometimes don't expect the opposition to restrict you, but Sociedad are a great team," Setien said.

On home fans whistling to express their dissatisfaction, left-back Jordi Alba said: "I respect the fans, but the fans have to respect me. Nobody likes to be whistled, and even less after 15 minutes at 0-0."

The Catalan side go top of the standings, two points ahead of Madrid, who were scheduled to meet Real Betis this morning.

Their Clasico victory at the Santiago Bernabeu put the pressure back on Barcelona, whose response was hardly resounding, with Setien's side ultimately reliant on VAR to spot a handball in the 81st minute from Robin Le Normand.