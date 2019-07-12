Barcelona beat PSG to West Bromwich Albion teen Louie Barry

Barcelona have beaten Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of one of English football's brightest talents in 16-year-old striker Louie Barry from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

British media reported that Barry had undergone a medical with French champions PSG before Barcelona stepped in at the last minute and convinced him to join the ranks at La Masia, the club's famed academy.

Barry, who turned 16 last month, signed a three-year deal with Barcelona until 2022 and will play for their Under-19 team, while West Brom will receive £235,000 (S$399,000) as compensation.

"(Barry) is an international with the English Under-16 team, for whom he has played nine games and scored seven goals. Next season he will be part of Barca's Under-19 squad," Barcelona said in a statement yesterday.