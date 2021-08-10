Barcelona ‘a bit broken’ by Messi’s departure: Pique

Barcelona vice-captain Gerard Pique yesterday said the team are "a bit broken" after the exit of their talisman Lionel Messi.

Despite the Argentinian reportedly willing to take a 50 per cent pay cut, the Spanish giants announced last week that they could no longer afford him due to La Liga's strict financial regulations.

The 34-year-old then bade a tearful goodbye to the club in a press conference, saying: "This is the toughest moment of my career. When the club told me, I just froze."

His former teammate seemed to share the same sentiment.

Pique, who like Messi came through Barca's famed La Masia academy, said after a 3-0 friendly win over Juventus yesterday: "The team was a bit broken because of Messi's departure.

"We've lost the best player of all time. It has hurt us and it hurt him too.

"You aren't the same side in terms of talent and magic when the best player ever leaves. You lose an important attacking player, who gives you a lot of goals and assists, but you have to stay competitive.

"It isn't one of the best days. You know that one day it has to happen, but it's affected the team. Particularly those of us who have been sharing a dressing room with him for years."

Messi, widely considered the most gifted player in the history of the game, won 35 trophies at Barcelona - whom he joined as a 13-year-old.

The silverware include four Champions Leagues and 10 league titles, while his 672 goals are a record in Europe's top five leagues.

He is widely expected to move to Paris Saint-Germain, with his lawyers and father Jorge in negotiation with the French giants.