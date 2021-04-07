Barcelona capable of winning all 9 games left to lift title: Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said his side have what it takes to win their nine remaining games and sweep to the La Liga title after snatching a last-gasp 1-0 win over 10-man Real Valladolid yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Catalan side were far from their best, but a volley from Ousmane Dembele in stoppage time meant they grabbed a sixth straight league win and closed the gap with leaders Atletico Madrid to one point.

"The team are capable of winning our remaining games but today was also a reminder you always have to be at your very best," said Koeman, whose side played with a man advantage after Valladolid's Oscar Plano was sent off with 11 minutes left.

"We weren't feeling fresh today, maybe because of the international break but, if we get back to how we were before, then we're capable of winning all our games."

The Dutchman added that he expects the title race to go down to the wire, with Barcelona visiting third-placed Real Madrid on Saturday and taking on Atletico next month.