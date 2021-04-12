Barcelona coach Koeman furious with referee in Clasico loss to Real

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman raged against the referee for not awarding them a penalty in their 2-1 La Liga defeat by Real Madrid in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) El Clasico.

The Catalan side had two late penalty claims, with Martin Braithwaite going to ground both times after challenges from Ferland Mendy.

"If you're a Barcelona fan, you'd be very annoyed with two of the referee's decisions. It was a clear, clear penalty and then he gave only four minutes of stoppage time," said Koeman.

"Once again, we just have to accept it and shut up."

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos had put Real two goals up before half-time at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, with Oscar Mingueza netting for Barca on the hour mark.

Lionel Messi hit the post from a corner in the first half while a shot from Barca substitute Ilaix Moriba came off the bar in the last minute of added time, just after Real midfielder Casemiro was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in a minute.

Besides venting his displeasure at referee Jesus Gil Manzano, Koeman admitted his side made a poor start to the game.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane said it was unfair to say his side had won only because of the penalty call.

"You cannot say it was all down to the referee, we deserved the win," he said.

"If the referee says it wasn't a penalty, it's because it wasn't. The important thing is what we did on the pitch."

With the win, Real moved to the top of La Liga, level on points with Atletico Madrid who took on Real Betis this morning. Barca, who lost for the first time in the league since early December, are one point behind the joint leaders.