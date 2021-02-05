Barcelona coach Koeman: PSG’s Messi talk shows no respect

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has accused Paris Saint- Germain of trying to crank up the pressure on his side ahead of their Champions League clash later this month by talking up the prospect of Lionel Messi joining the French champions.

Angel di Maria said on Wednesday he "wished" he could play with Messi at PSG, reiterating his teammate Neymar and sporting director Leonardo's hopes of signing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"It is a lack of respect that so many people at PSG are talking about Messi when he is still a Barca player. They are trying to influence the game," Koeman said after his side's 5-3 win at Granada in the Copa del Rey.