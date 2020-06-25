Barcelona coach Quique Setien: We have lacked spark since restart

Barcelona coach Quique Setien admitted his side have struggled to get going since the season returned following the three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after a scrappy 1-0 win at home over Athletic Bilbao yesterday morning (Singapore time).

While a late goal from substitute Ivan Rakitic gave Barca their third win in four matches since the season restarted, they again failed to sparkle.

"When teams offer you little space, you have to be very precise and agile, and we have been lacking that since we returned," Setien said.

"We are missing a bit of spark. Our opponents are sticking together and leaving hardly any space, and we're finding it hard to open them up.

"But we'll start to find it easier as the season goes on."

The win took Barca to the top of La Liga, three points ahead of Real Madrid, who hosted Real Mallorca this morning.