Barcelona negotiating for Valencia striker Rodrigo

Valencia coach Albert Celades has confirmed his team are in talks with Barcelona over the sale of striker Rodrigo Moreno on Tuesday (Jan 28).

Spanish champions Barcelona are looking to replace injured striker Luis Suarez, who will miss around four months after knee surgery.



“Rodrigo is a player who can make the difference, that’s why Barcelona want him,” Celades said.

“We all know there are negotiations in progress and we’re not going to hide it.”

Valencia president Anil Murthy was in Barcelona with agent Jorge Mendes to negotiate a deal for the striker, valued at 60 million euros (S$89.7m) Spanish media reports said.



“Rodrigo has gone to Barcelona because he has a medical with Dr (Ramon) Cugat, which was expected to take place like this,” added Celades, whose side face Cultural Leonesa in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday morning (Singapore time).



Valencia beat Barcelona 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday with Rodrigo appearing as a substitute on his return from injury.



The Spain international, who previously played in Real Madrid’s youth academy, at Benfica and on loan at English side Bolton Wanderers, has two goals in 18 La Liga appearances this season. - Reuters