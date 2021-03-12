Barcelona out, but Lionel Messi knows team’s potential: Ronald Koeman

Despite Barcelona's earliest Champions League exit in 14 years, coach Ronald Koeman believes that Lionel Messi, who is out of contract at the season's end, is encouraged by the way the young team are improving.

The Spanish side crashed out in the round of 16 after a 1-1 second-leg draw with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes yesterday morning (Singapore time), losing 5-2 on aggregate.

Barca had 20 attempts on goal but scored only through a Messi thunderbolt in the first half, after Kylian Mbappe had put the hosts ahead with a penalty.

Messi then had a spot-kick saved by Keylor Navas, as Barca fell short of repeating their remarkable comeback against PSG in 2017, when they lost 4-0 in the first leg in Paris but won 6-1 at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan side had not been knocked out before the quarter-finals since 2006/07 when, with Messi aged 19, they lost to Liverpool in the last 16.

But Koeman believes the Argentinian talisman, now 33, knows the team's potential.

"Leo has seen for some time this team is growing. With the changes we have made, giving chances to youngsters with quality, with big futures, I don't think it's a question of having doubts about this team."

Barcelona can still win domestic silverware - they play Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final next month and are second in La Liga, six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Navas, who made several saves, earned praise from PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who said he is "one of the best goalkeepers in the world". - AFP