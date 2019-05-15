Barcelona to renew bid for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona are set to make another attempt to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid after last year's saga led to the France international rejecting the Catalan club, according to reports in the Spanish media yesterday.

Griezmann famously turned down an offer to join Barcelona last season, detailing his internal struggles about whether to make the move in a landmark documentary called "The Decision".

He later signed a new contract with Atletico until 2023 which initially raised his release clause to 200 million euros (S$307m), but reports say that figure will drop to 120m euros on July 1.

Catalan newspaper Sport said on their front cover that Barca have set their sights on Griezmann again. They plan to fund his release clause of 120m euros by selling Philippe Coutinho, who cost them a club-record 165m euros.

Spanish newspaper Marca said that Atletico's squad believe Griezmann's departure is "feasible", while radio station Cadena Ser said the Frenchman is looking to leave the Madrid outfit after ending the campaign trophyless.

The Griezmann saga caused great embarrassment to Barca but, after the humiliating 4-0 defeat by Liverpool which sent them out of the Champions League, the club are planning to shake up their ageing squad ahead of next season.

Griezmann, 28, has been Atletico's talismanic figure since joining from Real Sociedad in 2014, but the club's finances have been stretched by his ever-rising salary, which Marca say exceeds 20m euros per year after tax.