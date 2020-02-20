Barcelona sign Braithwaite outside transfer window

Denmark international striker Martin Braithwaite scored six goals in 24 appearances for Leganes this season.

Barcelona have signed Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite from fellow La Liga side Leganes for 18 million euros (S$27.1m), after receiving permission from the league to acquire a player outside the transfer window.

The Spanish champions said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 20) they had paid the player’s release clause and he will join the club until June 2024, with a buy-out clause of 300 million euros.

The 28-year-old Denmark international, who scored six goals in 24 appearances for Leganes, will be officially unveiled at the Nou Camp later on Thursday.

But Leganes general director Martin Ortega said the move is unfair to them, as they couldn’t stop Braithwaite from leaving and can’t sign a replacement themselves. The club are second from bottom, level on points with bottom club Espanyol.

Barca made a request to sign a player after the transfer window closed when Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months after a hamstring surgery.– REUTERS