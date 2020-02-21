Barcelona sign Leganes striker Braithwaite outside transfer window

Barcelona have signed Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite from fellow La Liga side Leganes for 18 million euros (S$27.1m), after receiving permission from the league to acquire a player outside the transfer window.

The Spanish champions said in a statement yesterday they had paid the player's release clause and he will join the club until June 2024, with a buy-out clause of 300m euros.

The 28-year-old Denmark international, who scored six goals in 24 appearances for Leganes, was officially unveiled at the Nou Camp last night.

Leganes general director Martin Ortega said the move is unfair to them, as they couldn't stop Braithwaite from leaving and can't sign a replacement themselves.