Barcelona star Lionel Messi wins sixth European Golden Shoe

Barcelona's Lionel Messi picked up a record-extending sixth - and third consecutive - European Golden Shoe award on Wednesday, following his outstanding 2018-19 domestic campaign.

The award is presented to the top goalscorer in league football across Europe, with the Argentine finding the net 36 times last season as Barca retained the La Liga title.

Messi was three ahead of nearest rival Kylian Mbappe, who scored 33 times for Paris Saint-Germain.