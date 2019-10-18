Barcelona star Lionel Messi wins sixth European Golden Shoe
Barcelona's Lionel Messi picked up a record-extending sixth - and third consecutive - European Golden Shoe award on Wednesday, following his outstanding 2018-19 domestic campaign.
The award is presented to the top goalscorer in league football across Europe, with the Argentine finding the net 36 times last season as Barca retained the La Liga title.
Messi was three ahead of nearest rival Kylian Mbappe, who scored 33 times for Paris Saint-Germain.
Messi said La Liga remains the priority for Barca, who are in second place, two behind points leaders Real Madrid. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now