Barcelona targeting Treble, says ter Stegen

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted Barcelona are aiming for a Treble of the Champions League, Copa del Rey and La Liga titles this season.

Speaking ahead of Barca's Group B crunch match with Inter Milan tomorrow morning (Singapore time), the German custodian told Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo: "We start every season with the aim of winning everything.

GROUP B BARCELONA INTER MILAN

"Last year something happened to us that should not happen - as we lost (the Champions League quarter-final against AS Roma) in Rome - but this is something we should learn from, it happens in football.

"We have already shown against Paris Saint-Germain that we have the possibility of winning in every scenario, regardless of the situation.

"The Champions League is an extremely complicated competition that we have not succeeded in recently, but we look to win everything."

Real Madrid goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas has called the man affectionately nicknamed "Messi with gloves" one of the two best goalkeepers in the world, along with Jan Oblak, but Barca will be missing their real Lionel Messi against Inter.

The Barca talisman broke his arm in the 4-2 win over Sevilla on Sunday and is set to miss six matches.

The Argentinian's absence has his compatriot Mauro Icardi believing his Inter side can go toe-to-toe with Barca at the Nou Camp. Both sides have a maximum six points after two matches.

"It's a pity Messi can't be there because it's nice to play against great footballers like him, who is one of the best in the world," said Icardi, who like Messi, was formerly from the Catalan club's famed La Masia academy.

"He's a big miss and it means we can go head-to-head because we have the qualities needed to take them on."

Former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez agreed that Messi's absence is a huge advantage for Inter but believes his former team will still prevail.

He told Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport: "Not playing against Messi is a huge advantage for Inter Milan because he is the best player in the world and the only one to change the course of a match on his own...

"It would be like (the Champions League semi-final) 2010. Barcelona will dominate the ball, Inter will defend and look to counter-attack with Icardi and (Ivan) Perisic."

But he added that Barca remain favourites as "it is not easy for an away team to win at the Nou Camp".