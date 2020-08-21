Barcelona teen Ansu Fati gets Spain call-up

Barcelona's Guinea-Bissau-born Ansu Fati, 17, has been named in Spain's senior squad for the first time, coach Luis Enrique said yesterday.

Fati has been called up for next month's Nations League games against Germany and Ukraine. He scored eight goals in 33 games for the Catalan club last season.

"He has the quality to play with us. He has excellent statistics, the only player with a better minutes played/ goals scored ratio at Barca is Lionel Messi," said Enrique.

Also in the squad are uncapped Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore, Manchester City defender Ferran Torres and Sevilla's Sergio Reguilo, but Barca's Jordi Alba and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez miss out.