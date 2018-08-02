Barcelona's Digne joins Everton

France defender Lucas Digne said he is excited by the challenge of playing in the English Premier League after he signed for Everton for a reported £19 million (S$33.97m) from Barcelona yesterday.

The 25-year-old left-back, capped 21 times and who was on standby for the World Cup squad, signed a five-year deal with the club, which spent £40 million on Brazilian forward Richarlison from Watford last week.