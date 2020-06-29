Barcelona's inability to protect lead irks Luis Suarez

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez lamented his side's 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, after the champions twice threw away the lead to hand more momentum to title rivals Real Madrid.

Suarez scored both of Barca's goals, but Celta forward Fedor Smolov and Iago Aspas each levelled for the struggling hosts. Aspas equalised with a free-kick with two minutes remaining.

"I'm happy to have helped the team with my goals but overall, I'm left with sensations of anger and frustration," Suarez said.

"We feel as though we have dropped two points and there are many things we need to improve. We are giving away a lot of points away from home which we didn't used to do in previous seasons."

Before the game, Barca were trailing Real in the standings due to their inferior head-to-head record, but Zinedine Zidane's side can go two points clear at the top should they beat Espanyol this morning.