Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele out for six months with torn hamstring

Ousmane Dembele. PHOTO: AFP
Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for six months after undergoing an operation on his torn hamstring in Finland yesterday.

"First-team player Ousmane Dembele has been operated on satisfactorily in Turku by Doctor Lasse Lempainen, (regarding) the rupture of the hamstring in his right leg," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The approximate time out is six months."

The Spanish champions will be allowed to make an emergency signing to replace him, provided the Spanish football federation ratifies Dembele's medical report.

If a player is out injured for at least five months, the club are allowed to sign a Spain-based or free agent replacement outside a transfer window.

Barca have been linked with Real Sociedad's Willian Jose, Getafe's Angel Rodriguez and Lucas Perez of Deportivo Alaves. - AFP, REUTERS

