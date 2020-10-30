Barcelona's win over Juve is perfect reply to crisis: Sergi Roberto
Barcelona's 2-0 win away to Juventus in the Champions League was the perfect response to the club's boardroom crisis, said midfielder Sergi Roberto.
The Catalan club were rocked when president Josep Bartomeu resigned on Tuesday to avoid facing a vote of no confidence after about 20,000 fans petitioned for him to step down.
On the pitch, the response was swift in the Group G encounter yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Ousmane Dembele struck early and Lionel Messi converted a late penalty as the hosts, who were without the coronavirus-stricken Cristiano Ronaldo, had three goals by Alvaro Morata disallowed for offside.
"The best answer was today's game. We want to win titles and matches as we showed today. It's all in the past, we're focusing on our job," said Roberto.
Besides putting up a response to the boardroom crisis, the win in Turin, which helped Barca stay top of Group G, was also the perfect reaction following last Saturday's 3-1 El Clasico defeat by Real Madrid.
"This was our best game all season," said Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman.
"This is a big win against an important European side and we were able to play the football we're trying to impose," added Koeman, who could be ousted if presidential hopeful Victor Font, who is aiming to lure Pep Guardiola back as coach, wins the election. - REUTERS
