Basketbrawl: Fiba to probe

A "bruised and battered" Australian team feared for their safety and sought government help to escape the court after a mass brawl with the Philippine side at an international match in Manila, officials said yesterday.

Fiba, the governing body, has launched a probe following the chaos at Monday's World Cup qualifying match at the Philippine Arena where players exchanged flying kicks and punches.

A total of 13 players were ejected after the melee, with television footage showing a fan punching an Australian player and another fan throwing a chair at another player.

"We had our players and team management and our coaches in fear of their physical safety," Basketball Australia chief executive Anthony Moore said.

"Are we going to be able to get out of here unscathed?"

Moore said the Aussies "accept our responsibility for our role in last night's incident" and were waiting for Fiba findings and sanctions.