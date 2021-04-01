Batshuayi: I get more trust from Martinez than at Palace

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi says playing for his country comes as a breath of fresh air because he feels he is not trusted at club side Crystal Palace.

Batshuayi scored the opening goal for Belgium as they hammered Belarus 8-0 in their World Cup 2022 Group E home qualifier in Leuven yesterday morning (Singapore time) and told reporters afterwards the contrast of playing for club and country was stark.

Clubmate Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku and Dennis Praet also found the net, while Leandro Trossard and Hans Vanaken bagged braces.

"I get a breath of renewed energy when I come into the national team, because it's very hard for me at my club," he said.

"The club and the national team are different. The coach, the team members and the system are different from that at Palace.

"With the Red Devils, I feel a lot of trust from the coach; trust that I do not get there (at Palace). With (Roberto) Martinez, we talk to each other a lot, even when I'm back at my club."

The 27-year-old Chelsea loanee has scored 22 goals in 33 internationals for Belgium. But in the English Premier League this season, he has netted only once and started in just seven of Palace's league games.

Another EPL misfit, Donny van de Beek, also found the net for Holland in their 7-0 Group G thumping of Gibraltar.

The midfielder has struggled for form since his big-money move to Manchester United.