Bayern chides Flick after exit announcement, Nagelsmann linked

Bayern Munich's management yesterday voiced disapproval at coach Hansi Flick for disclosing that he is seeking to quit his contract by the end of the season - well before it expires in 2023.

The club's board said Flick informed them of his plans last Saturday but both sides had agreed to focus on this week's games, against Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz 05, "so as not to disrupt the full concentration of the entire club".

"FC Bayern disapproves of the one-sided communication by Hansi Flick that has now taken place and will continue the talks as agreed after the match in Mainz," the club added in a terse statement.

Flick, who has led Bayern to six trophies over the last 12 months, made the shock revelation last Saturday after the club's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg.

He would only say "the reasons remain internal for now", but tensions with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic over recruitment and squad planning are believed to be a factor.

According to German media, RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is the prime candidate to replace Flick, although the 33-year-old has said: "there were no talks and no offers".