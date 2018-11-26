Bayern chief Hoeness slams players after Fortuna draw
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness launched a scathing attack on his players , after the German champions surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Bundesliga minnows Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.
Troubled Bayern are in fifth place, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund - who won 2-1 at Mainz, thanks to a late Lukasz Piszczek winner.
Fortuna's Dodi Lukebakio completed his hat-trick in injury-time to deny Bayern what had looked to be a routine win.
"What happened today is not acceptable," said Hoeness.
"I need to recover from this shock, it's going to be a difficult evening for my wife."
"We will use the next few days to work out why we are playing such bad football, such uninspired football with so little self-confidence," added Hoeness, who said that some players' mistakes were "slapstick".
The 66-year-old said he had not written Bayern off in the title race, but it would be "presumptuous" to talk about retaining their crown at the moment. He added that coach Niko Kovac's job is safe, for now. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now