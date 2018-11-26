Bayern chief Hoeness slams players after Fortuna draw

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness launched a scathing attack on his players , after the German champions surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Bundesliga minnows Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

Troubled Bayern are in fifth place, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund - who won 2-1 at Mainz, thanks to a late Lukasz Piszczek winner.

Fortuna's Dodi Lukebakio completed his hat-trick in injury-time to deny Bayern what had looked to be a routine win.

"What happened today is not acceptable," said Hoeness.

"I need to recover from this shock, it's going to be a difficult evening for my wife."

"We will use the next few days to work out why we are playing such bad football, such uninspired football with so little self-confidence," added Hoeness, who said that some players' mistakes were "slapstick".