Bayern chief irritated after Loew ditches trio

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed Germany coach Joachim Loew for the timing of his decision to cut Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from his plans.

Rummenigge is "irritated" that Loew dropped the bombshell on Tuesday - a week before Bayern's crunch Champions League home clash against Liverpool and in the midst of the Bundesliga title race.

"We consider the timing and circumstances of the announcement, both to the players and public, as questionable," wrote Rummenigge in a joint statement with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"The last international match of the German national team took place on 19 November 2018 - 3½ months ago."

Loew flew to Munich on Tuesday to tell Mueller, 29, Boateng and Hummels, both 30, who have 246 appearances for Germany between them, that their international careers are over.

He made the announcement with Germany due to host Serbia on March 20 in a friendly.

They then play a Euro 2020 qualifier away to Holland four days later, with Loew saying he wants a "new start".

The Germany boss, 59, has been under pressure to make sweeping changes since his side crashed out of last year's World Cup in the group stage.

Mueller, Boateng and Hummels were the core of the side which won the 2014 World Cup, but the trio were off form during poor displays by the entire team in Russia.

The Bayern bosses are "irritated" by Loew's timing, ahead of "landmark" games at home to Liverpool in Europe next Wednesday and at home to Wolfsburg in the league on Saturday.

Bayern are neck-and-neck with leaders Borussia Dortmund on 54 points in the Bundesliga table, with only goal difference separating the sides.

"We were surprised that this happened as part of an unannounced visit at (Bayern training complex) Saebener Strasse," said Rummenigge and Salihamidzic.

Former Bayern and Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaeus also questioned Loew's timing.

"The decision is okay, because we are talking about making changes, but the moment is very unfortunate," said the Sky Sports pundit.