Bayern close gap on Bundesliga leaders Dortmund

Javi Martinez fired Bayern Munich to a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin as the defending champions won their 10th Bundesliga match from 11 to draw level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table on Saturday.

Bayern were until recently nine points adrift of Dortmund, who lead them on goal difference ahead of their match with Bayer Leverkusen this morning (Singapore time).

Bayern's man of the moment Martinez - fresh from a superb midweek Champions League performance against Liverpool - put the home side ahead in the 62nd minute, heading home from a corner.

Hertha's comeback attempts were scuppered in the 84th minute when centre-back Karim Rekik picked up a red card as his side ran out of steam.