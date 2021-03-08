Bayern coach Hansi Flick: Signing Erling Haaland ‘very much possible’

Erling Haaland's two goals were not enough for Borussia Dortmund to see off Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick added salt to Borussia Dortmund's wounds by suggesting that a transfer for their star striker Erling Haaland is "very much possible".

He made the comments after the Bundesliga champions came back from two goals down to win Der Klassiker 4-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dortmund, who had won their four previous games in all competitions, scored twice via Haaland in the opening nine minutes before Poland striker Robert Lewandowski responded with a brace of his own in an explosive first half.

But a goal from Leon Goretzka in the 88th minute put the hosts in front and Lewandowski scored his third in the 90th minute to kill off the game.

Lewandowski, who has 37 goals from 33 games for Bayern in all competitions, came to prominence at Dortmund, scoring 103 goals for them over four seasons before being poached by Bayern.

It is a well-trodden path, with Mario Goetze and Mats Hummels also having left Dortmund for Bayern after establishing themselves as top-quality players.

With Lewandowski now 32, Bayern may have to start succession planning. Just like they did when they signed the Pole in 2014, they could return to Dortmund to try and prise away the most coveted young No. 9 in world football.

Asked about that prospect, Flick told Sky Germany: "Very, very much is possible in life, nothing can be ruled out.

"But that is a long way off. He has a long-term contract in Dortmund and is an option for many top clubs."

The 20-year-old Norwegian has 29 goals in 29 games for Dortmund this season and reportedly has a release clause of £65 million (S$120.7m) which will come into effect next year.

However, before Der Klassiker, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said that he did not expect massive offers for Haaland and fellow young star Jadon Sancho in the summer, as "dark clouds are gathering over European football".

CRAZY THINGS

He told Sky Germany: "Overall, I don't think that crazy things will happen.

"I know the situation in the European leagues very well, and the clouds are getting darker instead of lighter."

However, he conceded that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City could still splash the cash, saying: "(PSG and Man City) are backed by entire states which find ways and means to pump money in."

Dortmund's own financial position and ability to keep their young stars could be affected if they miss out on Champions League football next season.

The Ruhr valley side are in sixth place, four points off fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Emre Can felt Dortmund were not "bold enough" against the Bundesliga leaders. Said the former Bayern man: "We weren't strong enough today. We got off to a good start but stopped playing then... Everyone of us must get bolder. We didn't move well, that's what was missing today."

Also hampering Dortmund's chances was the fact Haaland had to come off after an hour with a cut on his ankle.

However, caretaker coach Edin Terzic said he expected the 20-year-old to be fit for the Champions League last-16, second leg clash against Sevilla on Wednesday morning. Bayern defender Jerome Boateng also had to be substituted with a knee injury in the 70th minute.