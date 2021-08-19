Bayern coach Nagelsmann wants to hoard trophies like a 'title hamster'

"You can see that I have such small hamster teeth - I'd like to be a title hamster." - Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern Munich's new coach Julian Nagelsmann joked that he wants to hoard titles like a "hamster" after winning his first trophy with his maiden victory as coach of the Bavarian giants.

Bayern swept aside league rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to win the German Super Cup, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice and Thomas Mueller netting once.

Nagelsmann, 34, is under pressure to win a 10th straight Bundesliga title for Bayern in only his first season in charge after joining from RB Leipzig.

His first game ended in a 1-1 draw in their Bundesliga season opener against Borussia Moenchengladbach last week, after failing to win any of their four pre-season matches.

But the pressure was slightly alleviated with yesterday's win.

Nagelsmann celebrated with his team after captain Manuel Neuer lifted the Super Cup in Dortmund and joked that he hopes to hoard titles in the way hamsters store food.

"You can see that I have such small hamster teeth - I'd like to be a title hamster," joked Nagelsmann.

"The title is a reward for our pre-season work. I am still happy, but it belongs more to others than to me."

He has high standards to emulate. His predecessor Hansi Flick had led Bayern to six titles in the 2019/20 season and also won last season's Bundesliga crown for the ninth straight time before leaving to take over as Germany coach from Joachim Loew.

"This title is just the beginning, we still have a lot to do," wrote Bayern's new chief executive Oliver Kahn on Twitter.

Nevertheless, Bayern's sixth straight win over Dortmund was a clear reminder of their status as Germany's top club.

FRUSTRATING OUTING

Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who dazzled last Saturday with three assists and two goals in a 5-2 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt, had a frustrating outing against the Bayern defence.

The towering Norwegian had a goal ruled offside, as did Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 16, while the hosts pulled a goal back when their captain Marco Reus curled a long-range shot inside the post.

Nagelsmann described Lewandowski, who turns 33 on Saturday, as "better" than Haaland.

The Polish goal-machine has now scored 24 times in as many games against his former club Dortmund.

Dortmund were left licking their wounds as defensive mistakes contributed to Bayern's goals.

Their coach Marco Rose acknowledged there are certain mistakes "you can't make" against Bayern and there were "one or two too many of them".

Both teams wore black armbands in honour of legendary Bayern striker Gerd Mueller, who died last Sunday, aged 75.

Before kick-off, Lewandowski - who broke ex-player Mueller's record by scoring 41 Bundesliga goals last season - held up an old jersey of the Bayern icon.

"He meant so much to the whole world and to the history of football," said Lewandowski, who has now scored in 14 consecutive competitive club games.