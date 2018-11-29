Bayern ease pressure on Kovac with 5-1 win over Benfica

Bayern Munich romped to an emphatic 5-1 home win against Benfica yesterday morning (Singapore time) to qualify for the Champions League last 16 and ease the pressure on coach Niko Kovac.

Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski both scored twice before Franck Ribery completed the rout at the Allianz Arena after Gedson Fernandes had pulled one back for Benfica.

Kovac's team shrugged off lacklustre league form - winning just two and losing three of their last eight Bundesliga games - with a convincing display.

"These goals were important not just for me, but for the team," said Robben.

"We played well, found the right tempo, attacked well and we did not concede much.

"It's a convincing win and that's exactly what we needed at the moment."

The victory eases the pressure on Kovac, who now needs another win at Werder Bremen on Saturday in the league.

"We all know how it works in football, but we win together and we lose together, the coach is one of us, we work intensively together every day," added Robben.

This is the 11th season in succession Bayern have reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

While Bayern sit just fifth in the Bundesliga, they are flying in Europe, having now chalked up four wins and a draw in the Champions League's group stage.

They need just a point at Ajax in a fortnight to win Group A.

Bayern were unrecognisable from the team which leaked goals in a 3-3 draw with Bundesliga strugglers Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

Kovac's predecessor Jupp Heynckes told German newspaper Westdeutsche Zeitung: "There is a mountain of problems at Bayern. There are the good guys, divas, and then there are the serious injuries to important players.