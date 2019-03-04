Football

Bayern go level with Dortmund

Match Report
Mar 04, 2019 06:00 am

Bayern Munich moved level on points with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund after a 5-1 thrashing of Borussia Moenchengladbach yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dortmund had stumbled to a shock 2-1 defeat at Augsburg a day earlier and Bayern capitalised with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice and Javi Martinez, Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry also netting at Borussia Park.

This was Bayern's 11th win in 12 league games, a run which has helped them erase a nine-point lead Dortmund held last December. Dortmund are still on top, but only on goal difference. - AFP

