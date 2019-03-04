Bayern go level with Dortmund

Bayern Munich moved level on points with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund after a 5-1 thrashing of Borussia Moenchengladbach yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dortmund had stumbled to a shock 2-1 defeat at Augsburg a day earlier and Bayern capitalised with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice and Javi Martinez, Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry also netting at Borussia Park.