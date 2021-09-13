Football

Bayern hammer RB Leipzig 4-1

Sep 13, 2021 06:00 am

Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in four Bundesliga games this season as Bayern Munich swept aside hosts RB Leipzig 4-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to go second in the table behind Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski gave Bayern a 1-0 first-half lead with a penalty before Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane made it 3-0 after the break.

Leipzig pulled back a goal through Konrad Laimer, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored Bayern's late fourth.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland scored two goals as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 to rise to third. - AFP, REUTERS

Football

Inter held, Juve extend winless run

Related Stories

Salah scores 100th EPL goal as Liverpool defeat Leeds 3-0

Lukaku nets first Stamford Bridge goals

To Guardiola, left is just right for Silva

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football