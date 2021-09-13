Bayern hammer RB Leipzig 4-1
Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in four Bundesliga games this season as Bayern Munich swept aside hosts RB Leipzig 4-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to go second in the table behind Wolfsburg.
Lewandowski gave Bayern a 1-0 first-half lead with a penalty before Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane made it 3-0 after the break.
Leipzig pulled back a goal through Konrad Laimer, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored Bayern's late fourth.
Meanwhile, Erling Haaland scored two goals as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 to rise to third. - AFP, REUTERS
