Bayern hammer RB Leipzig 4-1

Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in four Bundesliga games this season as Bayern Munich swept aside hosts RB Leipzig 4-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to go second in the table behind Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski gave Bayern a 1-0 first-half lead with a penalty before Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane made it 3-0 after the break.

Leipzig pulled back a goal through Konrad Laimer, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored Bayern's late fourth.