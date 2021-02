Bayern Munich agree deal to sign defender Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich have signed defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig with the French centre-back set to join the European champions in July before the 2021/22 season, the Bundesliga champions said yesterday.

Upamecano, 22, agreed a five-year deal that will keep him at Bayern until 2026.

Financial details of the transfer were not provided, but German media reported Bayern had triggered his release clause which is worth around 42.5 million euros (S$68.2m).

"We're happy that we've been able to sign Dayot Upamecano for Bayern Munich. We're convinced that Dayot will be a very important member of our team in the coming years," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

Upamecano had been linked with a move to English Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.